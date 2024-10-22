Real Madrid – Borussia Dortmund in tv e streaming: quando e dove vederla in diretta, canale / Champions League

Il Real Madrid affronta il Borussia Dortmund nella terza giornata di Champions League. Calcio d’inizio alle ore 21 di oggi, martedì 22 ottobre. Ma dove vedere la partita in diretta tv e streaming?

REAL MADRID – BORUSSIA DORTMUND IN TV E STREAMING LIVE: DOVE VEDERE IL MATCH IN DIRETTA, CANALE, ORARIO

La partita sarà visibile in diretta tv su Sky Sport: canale 254. In streaming, invece, si potrà vedere su Sky Go e Now Tv.