Virtus Francavilla – Benevento in tv e streaming: dove vedere il match in chiaro / Serie C

La Virtus Francavilla ha perso le ultime tre partite e cerca riscatto contro il Benevento, reduce invece da un successo. Calcio d’inizio alle ore 20.45 di oggi, sabato 13 gennaio. Ma dove vedere la partita in diretta tv e streaming? C’è la diretta gratis?

VIRTUS FRANCAVILLA – BEVENTO IN TV E STREAMING LIVE: DOVE VEDERE IL MATCH IN DIRETTA, CANALE, ORARIO

La partita sarà visibile in diretta tv su Sky Sport: canale 255. In streaming, invece, si potrà vedere su Sky Go e Now Tv.