Mondiale per Club, i risultati del sorteggio: Juve contro City, Inter col River Plate
L’Inter nello stesso gruppo del River Plate, la Juventus in quello del Manchester City. Queste due delle rivali che le due italiane impegnate nel Mondiale per Club 2025 dovranno affrontare durante la competizione. Oggi, a Miami, il sorteggio che ha sancito i gruppi delle società partecipanti.
I nerazzurri esordiranno contro il Monterrey. Trentadue squadre suddivise in 8 gironi da 4, con le prime due che passeranno al turno successivo. Inter e Juventus erano state inserite nella seconda fascia di cui fanno parte anche Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Porto, Atletico Madrid, Benfica e Salisburgo.
I risultati del sorteggio:
- GRUPPO A: Palmeiras, Porto, Al Ahly, Inter Miami
- GRUPPO B: PSG, Atletico Madrid, Botafogo, Seattle Sounders
- GRUPPO C: Bayern Monaco, Benfica, Boca Juniors, Auckland City
- GRUPPO D: Flamengo, Chelsea, Leon, Espérance Tunis
- GRUPPO E: River Plate, Inter, Monterrey, Urawa Red Diamonds
- GRUPPO F: Fluminense, Borussia Dortmund, Ulsan, Mamelodi Sundonws
- GRUPPO G: Manchester City, Juventus, Wydad, Al Ain
- GRUPPO H: Real Madrid, Salisburgo, Al Hilal, Pachuca